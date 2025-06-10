AD
Mike FM Music News

Alex Warren previews ‘Eternity,’ his new single about grief

todayJune 10, 2025

Jack Dytrych

Alex Warren has been previewing a new song on his Instagram Reels lately, but on Monday he explained what it’s about.

The song is called “Eternity” and Alex sings, “To be with you in paradise/ what I wouldn’t sacrifice/ why’d you have to chase the light/ somewhere I can’t go/ as I walk this world alone.”

Alex captioned the video, “When I was 9, my dad passed away from cancer and later my mom drank herself to [death]. I wrote this song to explain what the feeling of grief is like.”

“I seriously can’t wait for you to hear this,” Alex writes. “Eternity” will be released with his new album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, coming July 18.

A number of Alex’s songs deal with the loss of his mom and dad; in fact, that’s sometimes the only thing people know about him. In May he posted a Reel captioned, “I was starting to think working hard on my album and spending months promoting it was paying off, just for someone to come up to me today and ask if I was the kid from Tik Tok with no parents.”

Alex also is teasing another new song on Instagram that features a female voice. He writes, “You will NEVER guess who’s featuring on this song.” Guesses range from Alex’s wife to country star Lainey Wilson to Gracie Abrams.

