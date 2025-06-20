AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Alex Warren reclaims UK chart throne from Sabrina Carpenter, but she sets new record

todayJune 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic Records

Looks like Alex Warren‘s “Ordinary” has more stamina than Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Manchild.”

After Alex spent 12 weeks on top of the British singles chart with his hit song — setting a record in the process — he was dethroned by “Manchild.” However, after just one week on top, “Ordinary” has pushed “Manchild” down to #2 and resumed the #1 position.

This gives Alex his 13th week on top of the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart, extending his record as the U.S. solo artist with the longest-running U.K. single in history.

However, Sabrina shouldn’t feel too bad about being replaced at #1, since she just set her own British chart record. Her 2024 release Short n’ Sweet is now the solo studio album with the longest consecutive top-five stream in U.K. album chart history. The album has been in the U.K. top five for 43 straight weeks; it’s currently #3.

Alex’s new album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, is out July 18. Sabrina’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, is due Aug. 29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%