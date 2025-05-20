Alex Warren’s record-breaking success in the UK is anything but ‘Ordinary’

Jimmy Fontaine

Alex Warren‘s “Ordinary” has been at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks now. Over in the U.K., it’s been #1 for nine weeks, setting a new record for the longest-running #1 single by a U.S. male solo artist. So, what happened in the U.K. to make “Ordinary” such a smash?

“Something special, honestly,” Alex tells ABC Audio. “There’s just something so special about the U.K., I think with my music especially. I love playing in the U.K. They’re one of the best crowds I’ve ever played in front of.”

Alex adds, “When it comes down to the fan experience, they’re really invested in the live music, where I feel like America is always the last ones to get it, I guess.”

But the success of the song also reflects the work that Alex put in to make U.K. fans a priority.

“I’ve really made it an effort to go to the U.K. and … treat them right,” he explains. “‘Cause I feel like a lot of U.S. acts don’t. Like, a lot of U.S. acts go there and they’re like, ‘OK, cool. I’m gonna get out of here now.’ I’ve spent a lot of time there.”

Either way, “Ordinary” has vaulted Alex to global pop star status. And he suspected the song would be big, so he really focused on hyping it up.

“I knew it was special the minute we cut it. So right when we heard it back for the first time, all of us looked at each other and we were like, ‘Oh my goodness, we need to do this right,'” he says.

“When it came down to promoting the record, I just went all in. I think I posted a hundred and something TikToks to it before it came out.”