Alex Warren’s success comes with hate: ‘You just have to ignore it’

Jack Dytrych

Alex Warren has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world in the last few months, thanks to his hit “Ordinary,” which has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. But while it’s a dream come true to have this kind of success, Alex says it hasn’t been easy navigating his rocket ride to fame.

“Actually, it’s been really difficult. I had to delete a lot of social media apps off my phone,” he tells People. “It’s been difficult to not look at the hate and be like, ‘You know what, I achieved this.'”

“And I just think at the end of the day, I have to accept the fact that, no matter what, the bigger I’m getting, the more people are going to want me not to succeed,” he notes. “And you just have to ignore it.”

Also not easy, Alex says, is being a “present husband” for his wife, Kouvr, who inspired “Ordinary.” While he says she’s been “super understanding” about his crazy schedule, he shares, “[H]aving a strong relationship and also a flourishing career where you’re required to be gone for so long is really difficult. We’re able to work through it really well with compromise.”

And when he does get a break, Alex says he really enjoys the simple things in life.

“It’s so funny, but I love running errands,” he tells People. “I think the biggest thing is you’re always on the road, and you’re always doing these crazy things, and to be able to sit on my couch and watch TV or drive my car and go on a winding road just sounds really, really therapeutic.”