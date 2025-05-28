AD
Alex Warren’s wife used his record label’s money to publicly embarrass him

todayMay 28, 2025

Background
Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Alex Warren may want to rethink writing songs like “Ordinary” in praise of his wife after a prank she just pulled on him.

In an Instagram video, we see Alex’s wife, Kouvr, behind him, covering up his eyes as he says, “My wife somehow convinced my label to give me a marketing budget and this is what she spent it on.” 

She removes her hands from his eyes, and he looks up at big lit-up billboard, consisting of nothing but a photo of him wearing her workout tights and cropped workout top.

“Oh f***, really?” he asks as she laughs. “Dude!”

“I love it,” she laughs.

“How long is it up?” he asks. “Two weeks,” she says. 

The text on the video reads, “My team gave my wife thousands of dollars for this.”

Meanwhile, “Ordinary” is on track to be #1 in the U.K. for an 11th week, and it may be one of three singles he’ll have in the top 20. The others are his breakout hit from 2024, “Carry You Home,” which is currently #11, and his new Jelly Roll collab, “Bloodline,” which is currently #9.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

