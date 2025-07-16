AD
Alice Cooper releases new song with original bandmates, ‘Up All Night’

todayJuly 16, 2025

Alice Cooper has released a new song called “Up All Night,” recorded with the shock rocker’s original bandmates.

“Up All Night” will appear on the upcoming album The Revenge of Alice Cooper, which reunites the “School’s Out” artist with guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith for the first time since the 1973 record Muscle of Love.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper is due out July 25. 

Ahead of album’s arrival, Cooper, Bruce, Dunaway and Smith will take part in a special event in London on July 24. Elton John collaborator Sir Tim Rice will host a Q&A session with the band members and producer Bob Ezrin.

You can watch the event streaming live on YouTube starting at 2 p.m. ET.

