Alice Cooper teams with WhistlePig Whiskey for nonalcoholic cocktail

Robin Little/Redferns

Alice Cooper is helping make folks’ dry January a bit tastier.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has teamed with WhistlePig Whiskey for a new limited-edition nonalcoholic cocktail, WhistlePig’s Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned, crafted with 100% rye non-whiskey, barrel-aged maple syrup and more.

“I’ve been shocking audiences for years with snakes, guillotines, and enough fake blood to fill the Grand Canyon. But now these maniacs at WhistlePig have gone and shocked me with a non-alcoholic cocktail,” says Cooper, who’s been sober for over 40 years. “Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned is a lethal injection of flavors proving you don’t need to be drunk to be punk.”

The cocktail is described in a press release as “a rock anthem in a glass,” with notes of summer berries, wild herbs, black pepper, candied lime and more.

WhistlePig’s Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned is available now at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com, and there’s even a special Go Pig Go Bundle, which includes a 750ml bottle of the cocktail along with a rye liquid-infused vinyl of Alice Cooper’s 2019 EP Breadcrumbs.

And it’s all going to a good cause, with 100% of the profits going to the nonprofit Giving Kitchen, which helps provide emergency assistance to food service workers across the country.