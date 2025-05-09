AD
Alice in Chains scrap show after drummer suffers ‘non-life-threatening medical emergency’

todayMay 9, 2025

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Alice in Chains canceled their show Thursday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, due to drummer Sean Kinney‘s health.

Just hours before the concert was set to begin, Alice announced in an Instagram Story, “After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency.”

“We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show,” the post continues. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

Alice in Chains’ tour is currently scheduled to resume Saturday in Camden, New Jersey. Following their run of shows in May, they’re set to perform at the Black Sabbath reunion/farewell tour in July.

Kinney, 58, is Alice in Chains’ original drummer, and has played on all of their albums.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

