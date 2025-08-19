AD
Alicia Keys preps 20th anniversary vinyl edition of ‘MTV Unplugged’

todayAugust 19, 2025

Alicia Keys ‘Unplugged 20th Anniversary’ (Legacy Recordings)

It’s been 20 years since Alicia Keys released her #1 album documenting her 2005 MTV Unplugged performance, so she’s celebrating the milestone with a special vinyl release.

Unplugged 20th Anniversary will arrive Oct. 3 as a two-LP black vinyl set, now available for preorder. The special edition includes two songs that were recorded during the Unplugged performance that are now making their vinyl debuts: the medley “Goodbye/Butterflyz” and “How Come You Don’t Call Me.” There are also performances of the hits “Fallin’,” “A Woman’s Worth,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Diary.”

Alicia’s Unplugged performance was recorded July 5, 2005, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and featured guest appearances by Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine, Common, Mos Def and Damian Marley. When the album was released in October of that year, it became the first Unplugged by a female artist to debut at #1 and the highest debut for an Unplugged album since Nirvana‘s in 1994.

Here’s the track listing:
“Intro: Alicia’s Prayer”
“Karma”
“Heartburn”
“A Woman’s Worth”
“Unbreakable”
“How Come You Don’t Call Me”
“If I Was Your Woman”
“Goodbye/Butterflyz”
“If I Ain’t Got You”
“Every Little Bit Hurts”
“Streets of New York (City Life)”
“Wild Horses” (with Adam Levine)
“Diary”
“You Don’t Know My Name”
“Stolen Moments”
“Fallin'”
“Love It or Leave It Alone/Welcome to Jamrock” (featuring Mos Def, Common, Damian Marley & friends)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

