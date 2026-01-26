AD
National News

All 6 on board private jet presumed dead after crash during takeoff at Maine airport: Police

todayJanuary 26, 2026

(BANGOR, Maine) — All six people on board a private jet are presumed to be dead after the plane crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine during the winter storm, according to police.

No victims were taken to the hospital, Bangor police said on Monday. The victims’ identities have not been released.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed around 7:45 p.m. Sunday as the deadly storm slammed the Northeast, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At the time of the crash, the Bangor International Airport was open, with deicing operations underway and both commercial and private planes landing and departing, Bangor International Airport Director Jose Saavedra said on Monday.

First responders were at the scene of the crash within a minute, Saavedra said.

“The snowstorm started taking effect into the vicinity right around that time,” he said.

“This is normal for us to deal with weather events, and we had crews on site to address the weather event,” he said.

The airport will be closed for at least 24 hours as airport officials wait for National Transportation Safety Board investigators to arrive, Saavedra said.

