All-star performance of Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” released for Stratocaster 70th anniversary

todayMarch 5, 2024

Helmut Reiss/United Archives via Getty Images

Fender is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Stratocaster with an all-star performance of “Voodoo Child” by Jimi Hendrix, who was known for playing the Stratocaster and was often seen performing with his signature off-white Strat.

Guitarists performing in the tribute include Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Jimmie Vaughan and Biffy Clyro’s Sam Neil.

“One of the fascinating nuances about Jimi was that his guitars weren’t just instruments to him, but extensions of him…part of his persona,” Janie Hendrix, Hendrix’s sister and Experience Hendrix CEO, shares. “He communicated a different vibe through each guitar and that’s what made him select certain instruments for certain songs.” 

She adds, “If you listen to songs from Are You Experienced you feel the electricity of his Strat that he played in live performances, bringing that unmistakable surge created by Jimi through that extension of himself. It’s a thrilling thing to see and hear.” 

The video is part of a new 70th anniversary celebration campaign launch for the Stratocaster dubbed “Forever Ahead of Its Time.” It will include Strat Sessions, featuring performances and conversations with guitarists; Icons of the Strat, a portrait series honoring legendary Strat players; and more. There will also be a new line of 70th anniversary Stratocaster models.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

