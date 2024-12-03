AD
All-star Soulshine concert raises $4.5 million for hurricane relief efforts

todayDecember 3, 2024

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak

The all-star Soulshine benefit concert raised $4.5 million for hurricane relief and recovery efforts in North Carolina and Florida.

The sold-out concert took place Nov. 24 at New York’s Madison Square Garden and featured sets by Warren Haynes Band, Dave Matthews Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Goose, along with special guests Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Trombone ShortySusan TedeschiDerek Trucks and more. 

“The damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene to my beloved home of Asheville and all of Western North Carolina has truly devastated me,” Haynes shared when the concert was announced. “Every year, it is my honor to host the Christmas Jam and give back to the community there, but this year, we need to do things a bit differently.” 

The money raised from the show will benefit the SOULSHINE Concert Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, which will be distributed to a variety of nonprofits on the ground in North Carolina and Florida.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

