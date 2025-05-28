Alleged jet ski driver booked on manslaughter in hit-and-run that killed Air Force Academy cadet candidate

AD

(GRAPEVINE, Texas) — The alleged driver of a jet ski that fatally collided with a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet candidate while she was kayaking has been booked for manslaughter in the “tragic, unnecessary death,” authorities said Wednesday.

Ava Moore, 18, was killed in a jet ski hit-and-run while kayaking on Grapevine Lake in north Texas on Sunday evening, authorities said. The jet ski was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time, according to Texas Game Warden Capt. Joseph Quintero.

The suspected operator of the jet ski — 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez — fled the scene in a vehicle with Maikel Coello Perozo, also 21, authorities said. As they left, the vehicle collided with two other vehicles, Quintero said.

Following a search for the suspects, both Gonzalez and Perozo were arrested on Tuesday, Quintero said, crediting “good hard detective work” and tips from the public with leading investigators to a home in Dallas where the two were located.

Gonzalez has been booked on felony manslaughter charges in Moore’s death, which is being investigated by the Texas Game Wardens, Quintero said. Perozo was charged with collision involving damage to a vehicle and hindering apprehension, both misdemeanors, Quintero said. The automotive hit-and-run is being investigated by the Grapevine Police Department.

More charges could be filed amid the ongoing investigation, Quintero said.

“The tragic, unnecessary death of anybody on the public waters of the state of Texas is something that we’re always fighting to try to deter and stop from happening, and this is a great example of that,” Quintero said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“It is a tragic, tragic situation, and I hope that people will take this and use this opportunity to not only remember Miss Moore, but also to remember to be safe on the public waters,” he added.

Quintero said investigators are looking into whether there was proper permitting to operate the jet ski and if alcohol was a factor. They are also reviewing footage from the scene.

A female passenger on the jet ski who remained on shore after the collision has not been charged at this time, Quintero said.

The nature of the relationship between Gonzalez and Perozo is unclear at this time, Quintero said. Both are undocumented Venezuelan nationals, according to Joshua Johnson, the acting field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Dallas.

“It’s my understanding both individuals crossed the southern border in 2023 or 2024,” Johnson said at the press briefing. “They were arrested at the time of entry, processed for a notice to appear, and then released on their own recognizance.”

ICE has lodged immigration detainers for both and once the state case is complete, they will take custody of them and proceed with the immigration process, Johnson said.

Moore had just graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19 and had accepted an appointment to join the academy as a member of the class of 2029, according to the school.

Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind remembered her as an “exemplary teammate.”

“We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend — Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met,” Bauernfeind said in a statement. “Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team.”

Moore’s family expressed thanks for the messages of love, support and prayers they’ve received in a statement read on their behalf during Wednesday’s briefing.

“This is a difficult time for all involved, but also an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community,” her family said. “Out of this tragedy, God will make good, and that only can be accomplished through forgiveness.”