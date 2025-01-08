Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts to be celebrated at memorial concert

Art by Taylor W Rushing

The life of the late Allman Brothers Band guitarist and co-founder Dickey Betts will be celebrated in February with an all-star concert taking place in Macon, Georgia — the birthplace of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.

In Memory of Dickey Betts will take place Feb. 28 at the Macon City Auditorium, with a lineup that includes many musicians who’ve been associated with the Allman Brothers over the years, including ABB’s Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Chuck Leavell, Susan Tedeschi, and Oteil Burbriddge, as well as Dickey’s son Duane Betts, Gregg Allman’s son Devon Allman and more.

“For so many of us, Dad’s gift to the world was music,” Duane shares. “I’m so happy to come together with some very special friends to honor the depth and beauty of his life and, of course, to share that sweet, melodic sound he is so well known for.”

In addition to his guitar work for the Allmans, Betts wrote and sang two of their best-known songs: “Ramblin’ Man” and “Blue Sky.” He also wrote their popular instrumental track, “Jessica.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday at 10 a.m., with a portion of the proceeds going to furthering education in honor of Dickey.