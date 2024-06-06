Alyson Hannigan was “freaking out” when Taylor Swift mentioned ‘American Pie’ in “So High School”

Beth Garrabrant

Alyson Hannigan is an actress, but she’s also a Swiftie. So imagine how excited she was when she learned that Taylor Swift had mentioned one of her most beloved films in the lyrics of a Tortured Poets Department song.

Speaking to Vulture, Hannigan says she was eagerly awaiting the release of The Tortured Poets Department. “I listened to the first part, went to sleep, and woke up to, Holy cow, she’s released a second part!” she recalls. “I started listening to it, and when I got to ‘So High School,’ I was like, What?!“

Hannigan was referring to the line in that song where Taylor sings, in what fans believe is a reference to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, “I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night/ Your friends are around, so be quiet.” Hannigan, of course, played Michelle Flaherty in that now-classic 1999 film.

“I thought maybe I was still sort of sleeping and imagining it,” Hannigan tells Vulture of hearing the song. “But when I heard it, I was freaking out. I woke up my entire family who seemed less enthusiastic than I’d like them to be. Then I called a friend, and she and I had a nice freakout together. I was so happy. Basically, I was on the date with Travis and Taylor.”

Asked if she was surprised to learn that Taylor and Travis apparently watched American Pie, Hannigan notes, “I do have to say that in the past 25 years, people ask me, ‘Oh, what do you get recognized for?’ And I always say that it depends where I am. If I were at a football game, it would definitely be American Pie. So it’s not that big of a leap to think that Travis had watched it.”