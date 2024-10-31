‘Am I Okay?’: Megan Moroney brings her romantic self-questioning to life

Megan Moroney has brought her longtime question “Am I Okay?” to life in a new music video.

Navigating romance, dates, glitz, glam and a cheater, the visualizer follows Megan as she experiences life’s unfolding events before arriving at the literal door of her happily ever after.

“The music video takes you through what love ‘always was’ — a lot of failed attempts at finding the ‘right one’ and reminds you that the ‘right one’ may have been there all long if you look real close,” says Megan, who also co-wrote “Am I Okay?” and co-directed its video with Alexandra Gavillet.

“I loved creating the concept for the video because it portrays what ‘Am I Okay?’ feels like to me— finally meeting the one that makes all the wrong ones feel worth it,” she adds. “And maybe that’s happened or maybe it’s totally made up in my head, I guess we’ll never know!”

“Am I Okay” is the lead single and title track of Megan’s latest album, which arrived in June and received the deluxe treatment in October as Am I Okay? (I Am Fine).

To catch Megan on her 2025 Am I Okay? Tour, visit meganmoroney.com.