AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Amanda Seyfried rooting for Sabrina Carpenter to join potential ‘Mamma Mia!’ 3

todayOctober 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

She’s working late, cause she’s a singer (and an actress).

Amanda Seyfried is rooting for Sabrina Carpenter to join a potential third Mamma Mia! film.

“Mamma Mia 3, let’s go baby,” Seyfried told ABC News Live. “Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script.”

As part of Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet tour, the pop star sings a different cover song at each concert. She performed the musical’s title ABBA track during her recent Madison Square Garden show in New York City, which prompted Seyfried to agree that Sabrina could play her character Sophie’s daughter in a third Mamma Mia! film.

Never mind the fact that Seyfried is just 13 years older than Sabrina — that’s on par with the franchise, which saw Cher, who is three years older than Meryl Streep, play the latter’s mother in the second film, the interviewer said.

“You’re right, actually, [it] doesn’t matter,” Seyfried said. “You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be. … I’m an actor. I’ll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. I’m a big fan.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%