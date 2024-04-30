Amazon Prime Day 2024: Here’s what to know and expect

AD

(NEW YORK) — Amazon Prime Day is making its annual return in July.

The retailer previously announced the return of its biggest shopping event of the year along with plans to include even more savings than it has in years past.

“I’m thrilled to share that Prime Day will be back this July,” Doug Herrington, Amazon CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post. “This will be Amazon’s 10th Prime Day, and I’m excited for Prime members around the world to discover some of the best deals of the summer.”

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event that gives Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories including fashion, home, kitchen products and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

According to a blog post on Amazon’s website, Prime Day 2024 will be held in July. This will be Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event, according to the company.

“Prime Day will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK,” the company stated.

Best Prime Day deals and what to expect

Last year’s event included discounts on brands such as Lancôme and Kérastase, as well as Amazon-exclusive deals that you couldn’t find anywhere else.

Amazon devices such as Echo systems, Fire TV Sticks, and Kindles, have also traditionally gone on sale. It’s also a great time to make purchases of electronics that you have been waiting to snag at a lower price.

There were also loads of back-to-school, fashion and tech deals.

How do I score the best deals during Prime Day?

During the sale, there will be multiple discounts to explore. Be sure to look out for what Amazon calls “Flash Deals” or “Lightning Deals,” which are time-sensitive. While some items are on sale all day long, Lightning Deals will only last as long as selected products remain in stock.

Do I need to have a Prime membership?

Yes, Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member just yet? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime membership for shoppers who want to be able to participate in Prime Day. If you are looking to make the most of this sale, signing up for a membership is the best way to go. For those online shopping lovers who are looking to save all year round, the membership is $14.99/month or $139/year. Students can register at half price for $7.49 per month.