Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old allegedly abducted by teen boyfriend

todayMarch 23, 2024

Grove City Police Department

(GROVE CITY, Ohio) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Kaylee Cope who police in Ohio believe may have been abducted by her 17-year-old boyfriend.

Cope’s boyfriend, Jeffery Gimenez, allegedly posted a video of himself holding a hand gun just hours before, saying that he “has a bullet” for Cope.

Cope’s mother, Heather Zogleman, reported her missing at around 6 a.m. Saturday after Cope left their home earlier in the night and she was unable to reach Cope by phone, according to Grove City Police.

Police learned that Cope was with Gimenez and found the video he posted while holding a gun. A stolen vehicle that is believed to be connected to the case has been recovered by police.

Gimenez allegedly took Cope at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Warrants have been put out for Gimenez for robbery and felony kidnapping, according to police. The suspect is possibly armed and dangerous.

Gimenez was last seen two days ago in a silver Honda four door sedan with black tinted windows that may be stolen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

