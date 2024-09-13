AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

AMC releases new teaser and poster for ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol’

todaySeptember 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
AMC

AMC released an all-new teaser to the spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol on Friday, plus a pair of posters teasing the onscreen reunion of Norman Reedus‘ and Melissa McBride‘s respective title characters.

The posters sport complimentary images: one shows Reedus’ character looming large in the frame, with McBride’s image smaller, in his center. McBride’s poster shows the opposite perspective.

Meanwhile, the new teaser shows Reedus’ Daryl fighting in France and his long-lost friend in country searching for him, amid the Franco zombie apocalypse. “I have come a very long way,” she’s heard saying in voice-over.

A tagline for the series teases “Fight to reunite,” because the pair won’t likely share the screen until this season winds up. But fear not, fans: The forthcoming third season of The Book of Daryl will have the pair fighting side-by-side in Spain. 

As reported, the third season is underway in Madrid with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol debuts Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%