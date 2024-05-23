AD
AMC teases second season of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’

todayMay 23, 2024

AMC

AMC has dropped a behind-the-scenes tease at the upcoming second season of its hit spin-off, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The series teamed up Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie with Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Negan — the man who murdered her husband, Glenn — to rescue her son, Hershel, from one of Negan’s former goons-turned-warlord in a zombie-ravaged New York City.

The sneak peek doesn’t reveal much — it’s mostly the cast members mugging, some quick shots of stunts and, of course, plenty of undead. But the network also released a logline for the show, which will return in 2025 on AMC and AMC+.

“In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides,” AMC says. “As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.”

Morgan and Cohan not only return in front of the cameras, but behind it for the sophomore frame, serving again as executive producers along with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

