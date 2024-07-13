AD
National News

American Airlines passenger recounts evacuation from smoke on plane in San Francisco

todayJuly 13, 2024

(SAN FRANCISCO) — An American Airlines flight was evacuated after the crew reported smoke in the cabin while the plane was parked at its gate at San Francisco International Airport, according to airport officials.

The airline said the smoke came from a laptop in a passenger’s bag.

Jan Jankai, a passenger on the flight with his father, told ABC News when they boarded the plane, “it smelled like burned cables” and proceeded to get stronger.

Soon after, Jankai said they saw a huge flame from below his father’s seat and on all sides. He said the smoke got so intense “We thought we would pass out.”

“We tried to get up but were already buckled in,” Jankai said, adding he and his father quickly unbuckled their seats and tried to go to the back emergency exit.

Jankai’s father, who was seated above the passenger’s bag that was on fire, said he threw the bag out of the emergency exit door.

SFO said three people experienced minor injuries while evacuating through the emergency slides. One of the three individuals injured was transported to a local hospital, according to an update from the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) Friday evening.

American Airlines said they are aware of one passenger sustaining minor injuries while exiting the aircraft.

SFFD confirmed the incident was due to a battery fire and the fire was out before firefighters arrived at the aircraft.

The airline said some passengers evacuated via the emergency slides and others deplaned from the jet bridge.

The Airbus A321 was set to depart for Miami at the time.

Written by: ABC News

