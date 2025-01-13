Amid LA fires, Madonna sends her ‘heart and prayers’ out to ‘all who have to start all over again’

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

LA used to be her playground — and now Madonna is sending to love to everyone there affected by the deadly wildfires.

On her Instagram Story, Madonna posted footage of the destruction and wrote, “L.A. Has been my Home-off and on for the last 40 years. Even though I don’t reside there any longer I have so many good memories in all the homes I have been privileged to live in. The sunshine .. the lemon trees. The fragrance of Gardenia’s The architecture, The feeling of safety. I could go on and on.”

She continued, “If I lived there now, I can’t imagine the pain and devastation of losing my Home. Losing that feeling of comfort and safety. My Heart and Prayers go out to all who have been displaced. Who have to start all over again.”

Madonna concluded, “I’m so proud of the people I know -and do not know- who are doing what they can to help out. It’s so nice to see people working together instead of working against each other. God bless you all! City of Angels-Indeed.”