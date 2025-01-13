AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Amid LA fires, Madonna sends her ‘heart and prayers’ out to ‘all who have to start all over again’

todayJanuary 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

LA used to be her playground — and now Madonna is sending to love to everyone there affected by the deadly wildfires.

On her Instagram Story, Madonna posted footage of the destruction and wrote, “L.A. Has been my Home-off and on for the last 40 years. Even though I don’t reside there any longer I have so many good memories in all the homes I have been privileged to live in. The sunshine .. the lemon trees. The fragrance of Gardenia’s The architecture, The feeling of safety. I could go on and on.”

She continued, “If I lived there now, I can’t imagine the pain and devastation of losing my Home. Losing that feeling of comfort and safety. My Heart and Prayers go out to all who have been displaced. Who have to start all over again.”

Madonna concluded, “I’m so proud of the people I know -and do not know- who are doing what they can to help out. It’s so nice to see people working together instead of working against each other. God bless you all! City of Angels-Indeed.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%