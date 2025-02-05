Amid LA wildfires, Billie Eilish & Adam Levine help Meghan Markle replace a teen’s prized merch

Disney/Randy Holmes

The unlikely trio of Billie Eilish, Adam Levine and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, came together to help a teen whose family lost their home in the deadly LA wildfires.

Meghan shared an Instagram post on Tuesday in which she related the following story: A few weeks ago, she and her husband, Prince Harry, visited Altadena, a neighborhood that was destroyed in the fires. While there, they met a woman whose 15-year-old daughter was upset because when they fled their home, she had to leave behind her beloved Billie Eilish t-shirt. Meghan said she told the girl she’d find a way to replace it, even though she doesn’t know Billie.

“I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note and I was like, ‘Please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here’s what I’m asking,’” Meghan explained.

The result, which Meghan showed off in the video, was a huge pile of signed Billie merch, including t-shirts, vinyl and a lunch box, just for the girl. A delighted Meghan thanked everyone involved, including Adam and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, for, as she put it, “getting this over the line.”

“To everyone who is showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what’s happened in California, just thank you so much,” she concluded. “I’m going to go and email her mom now. Just wanted to share that with you guys.”