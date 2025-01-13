Amid LA wildfires, Rachel Platten announces tour: ‘This IS my way of helping’

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Rachel Platten released a new album, I Am Rachel Platten, last year and now the “Fight Song” singer has announced a tour — despite her misgivings over talking about anything positive amid the deadly LA wildfires.

“This has been such a horrifying week for those of us who live and work in Los Angles, a city I have called home for 10 years,” she writes on Instagram. “I don’t have words to describe my feelings, a mixture of terror as I watched the fires grow and evacuated my family in the middle of the night, sadness for those who’ve lost so much, but also awe and gratitude as I witnessed the city pull together helping one another walk through hell.”

She says, “For the last few months we’ve been preparing a US tour. I have thought long and hard about whether to announce these dates as originally planned, and have decided that though it feels wrong in many ways to be talking about concerts and music and things that aren’t directly related to this tragedy, this IS my way of helping.”

“Maybe we could all use the promise of evenings filled with love, hope, feelings, and songs to shed some light on the fear and sorrow so many of us are feeling,” she continues.

“In honor of the Angelenos who came before me, we’re going to follow the oldest of Hollywood traditions: ‘the show must go on.’ I cannot wait to see your faces and hug you and cry together and feel our feelings and connect and saaaang!!”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 for Rachel’s Set Me Free tour. It stars March 17 in Denver, Colorado, and is set to wrap up May 9 in Orlando, Florida.