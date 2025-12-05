‘An absolute whirlwind of emotions’: Dua Lipa reflects on end of Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa performs at New York’s Madison Square Garden, September, 2025 (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA)

Dua Lipa will play the final date of her worldwide Radical Optimism tour Friday in Mexico City. In a recent email to fans, she reflected on the trek, which began in Singapore in November 2024.

“I can’t quite believe I’m saying this, but tomorrow night in Mexico City will be the very last show of my Radical Optimism Tour. This journey has been an absolute whirlwind of emotions,” she wrote.

“When I think back to where it all began in November last year with the Asia leg, and then every city, culture, and pinch-me moment we’ve lived through since – above all, the beautiful souls we’ve met along the way – it honestly brings tears to my eyes.”

After thanking her dancers, band, crew and fans who “made this tour unforgettable,” Dua listed her top five moments of the tour, including the two homecoming shows she played at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium — “a dream I still can’t believe came true.”

Dua also mentioned sharing the stage with her father during her annual Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo; having the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders join her for a performance of “Physical”; and, she writes, “Every single duet I sang with a local artist in their home city. I genuinely can’t pick a favorite – each one felt unique and utterly irreplaceable.”

That last one referred to the fact that in many of her tour cities, Dua invited an artist who either lives in or is associated with that city to join her onstage for a number. Among those she sang with: Lenny Kravitz, Chaka Khan, Lionel Richie, Gwen Stefani and Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong. Even if she didn’t have a guest, each night Dua performed a different cover song tied to that city.