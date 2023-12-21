AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

An iPod was once on Bailey Zimmerman’s Christmas wish list

todayDecember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Looking back, Bailey Zimmerman says one of the most memorable Christmas gifts he got as a kid was an iPod.

“I would beg my mom for an iPod, and I begged her every single day. I begged her every single day before Christmas, she would just say, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know, you’ll just have to wait,'” Bailey recalls. “When Christmas came around she said, ‘So, do you want to pick one early, or do you want me to pick it?'”

“I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Dude, I want to pick the iPod of course, it’s two days before Christmas I want it now,'” he shares. “[But] I let her pick it, and she got me an iPod! It was the best day of my life. It was amazing.”

Bailey’s continuing his ascent on the country charts with “Where It Ends,” the latest single off Religiously. The Album.

For tickets to Bailey’s upcoming Religiously. The Tour. and a full list of dates, head over to his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%