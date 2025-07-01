AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

And after all, you can’t play ‘Wonderwall’ at a Green Day concert

todayJuly 1, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Something unpredictable happened during Green Day‘s concert in Luxembourg Monday, but in the end, Billie Joe Armstrong decided it wasn’t right.

As seen in fan-shot footage, Armstrong invited a fan onstage to play acoustic guitar for a rendition of “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).” However, instead of playing the recognizable picked opening to “Good Riddance,” the fan started strumming the chords to Oasis‘ “Wonderwall.”

When Armstrong realized what the fan was doing, he took the guitar away from them and they were ushered off stage.

“Nice try,” Armstrong said.

Hopefully for the fan, they felt like they had the time of their life during their brief time onstage.

Oasis, meanwhile, is set to launch their much-anticipated reunion tour in the U.K. on Friday. The trek will come to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%