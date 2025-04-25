AD
Buck Country Music News

And the first Academy of Country Music Award goes to: Zach Top

todayApril 25, 2025

The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards won’t take place until May 8, but the first trophy has already been handed out. Zach Top is the new male artist of the year. 

Continuing its tradition of announcing the newcomer winners early, the ACM surprised Zach with the news at his Thursday show in Wilmington, North Carolina, delivered via video by Brooks & Dunn

“I couldn’t be more honored, and I can’t say a big enough thank you to my fans for loving music and loving what we do on the road and listening to the songs every day,” Zach said.

“It means the world to me,” he went on. “I’ve always wanted to just play and sing for a living, and I get to do that now and it’s cool to be able to get a little trophy every now and then to let us know that we’re doing good doing it. So thank you so much, this is beautiful.”

Zach’s also up for album of the year for Cold Beer & Country Music when the awards air Thursday, May 8, on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

