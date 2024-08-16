AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Andy Grammer’s new album, ‘Monster,’ due out Oct. 4

todayAugust 16, 2024

S-Curve/Hollywood Records

Andy Grammer‘s new album is a Monster.

That’s the title of the record, which is due out Oct. 4. This will be Andy’s first full-length release since 2019’s Naive, though he’s put out a string of singles since then. The “Honey I’m Good” singer says in a statement the record is “about embracing the full spectrum of emotions, especially the uncomfortable ones like anger.”

The album features acoustic melodies and the use of a mandolin, which Andy says “pulled me into spaces I haven’t been before.” He continues, “I was initially worried that writing about anger might come off as negative, but I’ve realized that sometimes, simply letting others know you’ve been in the same spot they are can be just as healing as an overtly upbeat song.”

Andy has already released the first single from the project, “I Do,” a collaboration with country duo Maddie & Tae.

Andy’s headlining tour, Greater Than: A One Man Show, gets underway Sept. 6. It’ll feature not just music, but also poetry and storytelling. He’ll also perform new songs from Monster, as well as fan favorites and hits.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

