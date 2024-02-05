AD
Rev Rock Report

Andy Summers bringing solo show back to the US

todayFebruary 5, 2024

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

The Police guitarist Andy Summers has announced some new tour dates for 2024.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be touring the U.S. again starting May 30 in Fairfield, Connecticut, with dates confirmed in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire, before wrapping June 12 in New York City. 

Tickets for all shows go on sale February 9 at 10 a.m. ET. 

Summers previously toured the U.S. and Canada in 2023 with his The Cracked Lens + A Missing String tour, which combined his music and his photography. In a post on Instagram, he describes the new trek as an “immersive experience” and a “spectacular multimedia concert tour.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

