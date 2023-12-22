AD
Rev Rock Report

Animated film inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Christmas classic makes Oscars shortlist

todayDecember 22, 2023

AMPAS

An animated short film inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic holiday tune, “Happy Christmas (War Is Over),” is officially in the running for an Oscar nomination.

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko is one of 15 films that made the Oscar shortlist in the Animated Short Film category.

The 11-minute film, executive-produced by Yoko and the couple’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, follows a game of chess, with a heroic carrier pigeon helping the game continue across enemy lines. It ends with the classic tune playing over the closing credits.

The final nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards will be announced on January 23. The ceremony airs March 10 on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

