AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter Live In Concert coming to Blu-Ray and digital video

todayMay 1, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Studios

Ann Wilson is spending the summer on tour with Heart, but now fans at home will get to experience a live concert she recorded with the band Tripsitter.

Ann Wilson and Tripsitter Live in Concert will be released June 6 on Blu-Ray and digital video. The release will feature a concert recorded at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl in July 2023, during a tour for their album Another Room, which came out in September of that year.

The concert, which previously aired on PBS, features a set list that includes songs from the album, as well as Heart classics like “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda” and “Magic Man,” as well as two Led Zeppelin covers.

Next up for Ann, she’ll join sister Nancy Wilson for a new Heart tour. The trek, An Evening With Heart, kicks off May 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%