Entertainment News

Anna Wintour announces ‘Vogue’ U.S. is searching for new head of editorial content

todayJune 26, 2025

Anna Wintour has announced a new role opening up at Vogue.

On Thursday, Good Morning America confirmed that the longtime editor-in-chief is searching for a new head of editorial content at Vogue U.S.

Wintour, 75, who became editor-in-chief of Vogue in 1988, will continue in her role as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director at Vogue.

The news came as reports surfaced about Wintour stepping down as editor-in-chief of the magazine.

Vogue assured that she will still remain in her role, in which she oversees Condé Nast brands. They include Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure and others, with the exception of The New Yorker.

In 2020, Wintour was named as Condé Nast’s first-ever global chief content officer, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The move was part of a revamp at the company, which also named Christiane Mack as chief content operations officer, and appointed three global editorial directors for AD, Condé Nast Traveler and GQ, according to a report from Deadline at the time.

Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch said in a statement to Deadline at the time that Wintour’s appointment to global chief content officer “represents a pivotal moment” for the company “as her ability to stay ahead in connecting with new audiences, while cultivating and mentoring some of today’s brightest talent in the industry, has made her one of media’s most distinguished executives.”

Recently, Wintour organized the star-studded 2025 Met Gala. The theme for the event was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

