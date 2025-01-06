AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Anne Hathaway teases Jeremy Strong’s Golden Globes bucket hat look

todayJanuary 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway playfully teased her former co-star Jeremy Strong over what he wore to the 2025 Golden Globes.

The actor, who was nominated for his role as lawyer Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, wore a mint green velvet bucket hat and matching suit to the awards ceremony.

Hathaway, who starred alongside Strong in the film Armageddon Time, took to Instagram to congratulate him on his Golden Globe nomination and poke fun at his outfit.

Along with an image of herself wearing a similar bucket hat while portraying Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, Hathaway posted a photo of Jeremy in his now-viral look.

“Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!!” Hathaway captioned her post.

The Golden Globes aired live Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%