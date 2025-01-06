Anne Hathaway teases Jeremy Strong’s Golden Globes bucket hat look

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway playfully teased her former co-star Jeremy Strong over what he wore to the 2025 Golden Globes.

The actor, who was nominated for his role as lawyer Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, wore a mint green velvet bucket hat and matching suit to the awards ceremony.

Hathaway, who starred alongside Strong in the film Armageddon Time, took to Instagram to congratulate him on his Golden Globe nomination and poke fun at his outfit.

Along with an image of herself wearing a similar bucket hat while portraying Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, Hathaway posted a photo of Jeremy in his now-viral look.

“Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!!” Hathaway captioned her post.

The Golden Globes aired live Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.