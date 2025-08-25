AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Annette Bening﻿ to star in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’

todayAugust 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Annette Bening attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Annette Bening is the latest star to join the Yellowstone franchise.

The five-time Academy Award nominee has joined the Yellowstone spinoff with the working title of The Dutton Ranch, ABC Audio has confirmed.

This new show will also star Cole HauserKelly Reilly and Finn Little, who will reprise their roles as Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton and Carter.

Bening will play Beulah Jackson in the series, who is the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

The new series follows Beth and Rip, who “are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” according to a press release. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

Chad Feehan will serve as showrunner on the new series. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces, as do stars Hauser and Reilly.

The Dutton Ranch marks Bening’s first foray into series television, according to a press release. Her next major role is in Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s The Bride, where she stars opposite Jessie BuckleyChristian BalePenélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard. She’ll also appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Lucky alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%