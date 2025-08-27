AD
Rev Rock Report

Annie Lennox announces US book events for ‘Retrospective’ ‘visual memoir’

todayAugust 27, 2025

Cover of ‘Annie Lennox: Retrospective’/ (Rizzoli International Publications)

Annie Lennox is set to release the “visual memoir” Annie Lennox: Retrospective in September, and she’s announced some U.S. events to promote the release.

The Eurythmics singer has confirmed five appearances in connection with the book in New Jersey, New York and Los Angeles.

Events kick off Oct. 11 at the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center in New Jersey, where Lennox will take part in a moderated evening, followed by an Oct. 14 talk at Cooper Union in New York. She’ll end her East Coast dates with a book signing on Oct. 15 at Rizzoli Bookstore, also in New York.

Lennox will then head to Los Angeles for two appearances. She’ll sit down for a conversation at Live Talks LA on Nov. 2, followed by a book signing on Dec. 9 at Book Soup.

Tickets for all events are on sale now. More info can be found at AnnieLennox.com.

Annie Lennox: Retrospective, dropping Sept. 23, features over 200 photographs that take fans chronologically through the legendary singer’s career. The book includes shots from her personal archives, as well as album covers and music video stills, covering Lennox’s time with Dave Stewart in Eurythmics to her solo career and more.

The book is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

