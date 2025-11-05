AD
Buck Country Music News

Another #1 in 2025? Riley Green says ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’

todayNovember 5, 2025

Riley Green performs on ABC’s ‘CMA Fest presented by SoFi’ (Disney/Larry McCormack)

Riley Green has already scored one #1 hit in 2025 with “Worst Way,” but his latest duet with Ella Langley, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” is nearing the top of the charts, as well. Riley, who wrote both songs, says it’s always special when a song he had a hand in sees that kind of chart success, and he feels gratitude for it on two different levels.

“It’s kinda hard to comprehend, really. I’ve gotta kinda stop and appreciate it every once in a while,” he says. “The songwriter side of me, that’s a huge honor, you know what I mean? For me to have a song that I wrote, whether I sang it or somebody else did, would be a really great achievement for me to have a #1 song like that.”

But beyond that, Riley says getting to actually perform a song he’s written as it’s rising to the top is a different kind of thrill.

“Being that it’s something that I’m playing, and I get to go see these people sing it louder and louder every week at places I’ve never been before because they’ve heard it on the radio — that’s a really cool feeling,” he says. “It keeps you going for sure.”

“Don’t Mind If I Do” is nominated for musical event of the year at the 59th annual CMA Awards, coming up Nov. 19 on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

