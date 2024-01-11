AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Another girl on the way for Jon Pardi + wife Summer

todayJanuary 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Trae Patton/NBC

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting a girl.

Summer shared an Instagram Reel on Thursday, January 11, of their recent gender reveal.

The clip opened with Summer getting an ultrasound as their 11-month-old daughter, Presley Fawn, sat atop her belly. The couple then find out the gender of their second child when they each pull a slice of pepperoni pizza out of the box. Pink papers under the pizza were revealed, indicating a girl.

Jon and Summer welcomed Presley on February 18, 2023.

Jon’s latest studio album is Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. He’s approaching the top 40 with his Luke Bryan-assisted new single, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” the first preview of Jon’s upcoming new record.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%