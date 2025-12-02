AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Another take on ‘White Christmas’? Just hear Scotty McCreery out

todayDecember 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Scotty McCreery’s “White Christmas” (Triple Tigers)

If you think the world couldn’t possibly need another version of the Irving Berlin classic “White Christmas,” Scotty McCreery humbly asks that you let him plead his case. 

You see, Scotty’s take on the much-recorded tune takes inspiration from both The Drifters and Elvis Presley

“I was almost nervous to record the song because I love it so much during Christmastime,” he tells ABC Audio. “And I had this version in my head that I’ll sing out loud in the shower, I’ll sing when I’m doing dishes, and I didn’t want to lose that version in my head in the recording process and not get it [recorded].”

“But I went in there and I just sang it for the band: ‘This is what’s in my head. Let’s make the music around this,'” he explains. “And the band crushed it.”

“And I know it’s another version of ‘White Christmas,’ but it’s my version,” he adds. “I hope you like it.”  

The new recording joins 2023’s “Feel Like the Holidays” in Scotty’s collection of yuletide recordings that started with 2011’s Christmas with Scotty McCreery

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%