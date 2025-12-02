Another take on ‘White Christmas’? Just hear Scotty McCreery out

Scotty McCreery’s “White Christmas” (Triple Tigers)

If you think the world couldn’t possibly need another version of the Irving Berlin classic “White Christmas,” Scotty McCreery humbly asks that you let him plead his case.

You see, Scotty’s take on the much-recorded tune takes inspiration from both The Drifters and Elvis Presley.

“I was almost nervous to record the song because I love it so much during Christmastime,” he tells ABC Audio. “And I had this version in my head that I’ll sing out loud in the shower, I’ll sing when I’m doing dishes, and I didn’t want to lose that version in my head in the recording process and not get it [recorded].”

“But I went in there and I just sang it for the band: ‘This is what’s in my head. Let’s make the music around this,'” he explains. “And the band crushed it.”

“And I know it’s another version of ‘White Christmas,’ but it’s my version,” he adds. “I hope you like it.”

The new recording joins 2023’s “Feel Like the Holidays” in Scotty’s collection of yuletide recordings that started with 2011’s Christmas with Scotty McCreery.