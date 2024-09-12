Appeals court won’t hear Trump’s request to lift limited gag order in hush money case

Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump has all but exhausted his efforts to eliminate the limited gag order in his criminal hush money case, after New York’s highest court on Thursday declined to consider his request to lift the order.

“Appeal dismissed without costs, by the Court sua sponte, upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved,” New York’s Court of Appeals said in a brief order.

The former president had been seeking the freedom to publicly criticize anyone associated with the case.

In April, Judge Juan Merchan barred Trump from making public statements about jurors, court staff, and relatives of those involved in the case, after Trump repeatedly targeted Merchan’s daughter on social media.

Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. He has said he will appeal the decision.

Once the trial concluded, Judge Merchan relaxed the part of the gag order that prevented Trump from targeting members of the jury and witnesses in the case.

Sentencing in the case currently scheduled for Nov. 26, after Mercand last week agreed to Trump’s request to delay sentencing until after the presidential election.