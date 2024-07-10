AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Apple TV+ drops season 2 teaser for ‘Severance’

todayJuly 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has dropped a second season teaser to Severance, announcing its highly anticipated premiere date.

The clip begins with a little refresher: As Adam Scott‘s Mark and his fellow employees return to Lumen Industries, we hear in voiceover their season 1 pledge to sever both their personal lives from their professional ones. “I am aware this alteration is comprehensive and irreversible,” Britt Lower‘s Helly vows.

However, the teaser is just as mysterious as the Ben Stiller-produced show itself, revealing nothing about the new season. It does introduce a new character for the sophomore frame, Game of Thrones vet Gwendoline Christie, who warns Mark and Helly: “You should’ve left.”

The streaming service teases, “In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

The show returns Friday, January 17, 2025, with a new episode dropping every Friday through March 21.

Returning cast members also include Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, John Turturro and Christopher Walken, and for season 2, joining Christie as new cast members will be Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, and John Noble, among others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%