Entertainment News

Apple TV+ shares first look at ‘Mr. Scorsese’ documentary event

todayAugust 12, 2025

Martin Scorsese in ‘Mr. Scorsese,’ premiering October 17, 2025, on Apple TV+. (Apple)

We have our first look at the documentary event centering on Martin Scorsese.

Apple TV+ has released a first-look clip of Mr. Scorsese, the upcoming five-part documentary event about the Academy Award-winning filmmaker.

In the clip, Scorsese and many of his movie-making friends, including Steven Spielberg, discuss how the director’s cut of Taxi Driver almost did not come to be. The group also talks about the lengths Scorsese was willing to go to to make sure the film was protected.

Rebecca Miller directed Mr. Scorsese and says she was honored the filmmaker trusted her to create it.

Miller believes the film “will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars,” she said in a press release.

The documentary “is a portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history,” according to an official description.

It also features interviews with Robert De NiroDaniel Day-LewisLeonardo DiCaprioMick JaggerRobbie RobertsonThelma SchoonmakerSharon StoneJodie FosterPaul SchraderMargot Robbie and Cate Blanchett, as well as Scorsese’s children, his wife, Helen Morris, and several of his close childhood friends.

Mr. Scorsese premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Oct. 17.

