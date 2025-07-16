AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ariana Grande assures fans she’s not abandoning music for acting

todayJuly 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Ariana Grande may be lining up new acting opportunities, but she wants fans to know she hasn’t abandoned music.

Ari wrote in a social media post Wednesday, “very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!! it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it.”

“It may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head,” she continued. “I am having fun. i feel grateful and excited and inspired. finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way… so i’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it’s just for a little. i love you.”

It was announced this week that Ariana would lead the voice cast for Jon M. Chu’s animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go! She also has a starring role in the upcoming Meet the Parents 4.

In November, she reprises her Oscar-nominated role of Glinda in Wicked: For Good.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%