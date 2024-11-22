AD
Ariana Grande celebrates ‘Wicked’ release with letter to fans

todayNovember 22, 2024

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is celebrating the theatrical release of Wicked.

The singer and actress shared a letter to her fans via her Instagram Story on Friday, where she detailed her emotions about the film’s first day in movie theaters.

“i’m feeling incredibly emotional today (who’s surprised?) and i wanted to just thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Ariana wrote. “often when we meet in person, you tell me that you’ve grown up with me or about the impact that my work has had on your life, but i feel like i don’t really get the chance to tell you enough about the impact that you’ve had on mine.”

She then went on to thank her fans for their patience as she took the time to fully immerse herself in Wicked.

“thank you for your patience with me. i know i disappeared into this project for a long, long time (i believe you all called it ‘the drought’!) and i know that was hard for you all,” Ariana said. “i want to thank you for your fierce protection, your passion and your ability to see me and love me as i evolve alongside all of you. i will never take your love, support or the irrevocable connection that we share for granted.”

Ariana ended her letter by thanking her fans for growing with her, calling it one of the greatest joys and gifts of her life.

“i love you,” Ariana wrote. “see you at the theater.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

