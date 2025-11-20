Ariana Grande contracts COVID-19 during ‘Wicked: For Good’ press tour

Ariana Grande appears on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ November 2025 (NBC/Todd Owyoung)

Flying around the world and speaking to hundreds of people? It’s a good way to get COVID-19 — which Ariana Grande evidently found out the hard way.

On her Instagram Story on Thursday, Ari posted a screen shot of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, during which she showed off her wand-twirling skills. She captioned the image, “moments before Covid.”

Her post followed a whirlwind tour around the globe to promote her new movie, Wicked: For Good, and the New York City premiere. Ari did not walk the red carpet for the premiere in solidarity with co-star Cynthia Erivo, who had lost her voice due to illness.

According to Variety, Ariana has had to pull out of an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and some upcoming Q&A sessions about the film.

Variety points out that both Ariana and Cynthia contracted COVID-19, though at separate times, when they were filming the Wicked movies over three years ago.

According to Variety, Wicked: For Good is expected to top the box office with a $150 million opening.