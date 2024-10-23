Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo throw ‘Wicked’-themed party for Kardashian-Jenner family

David Becker/WireImage via Getty Images

Ariana Grande threw a Wicked-themed party for the Kardashian-Jenner family with her co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Donned in green or pink pajamas, the famous family was treated to a screening of the new musical film one month before it comes to theaters. Ariana and Cynthia, who play Glinda the Good and Elphaba in the film, organized the special event for the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“I just came home. Look what we’re watching tonight,” Kim Kardashian said in a video shared to her Instagram Story. “Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I’ve never been more excited.”

The party had Wicked-themed pink and green drinks, emerald-colored carpet and bouquets of light pink flowers. There were also toys themed to the film available for the children to play with.

“Look at these Barbies of Ariana and Cynthia!” Kim said in another clip, showing off the different dolls made to look like their characters.

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim all posed for a photo with Ariana and Cynthia.

“We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much! Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight… The most magical pajama party,” Kim wrote on Instagram, next to pink and green hearts and a starry emoji.