Ariana Grande donates gifts to Manchester Children’s Hospitals

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

Ariana Grande has once again proven that she’s worthy of her status as a honorary citizen of Manchester, England.

The singer has donated gifts to the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, for distribution across its hospital system.

“We are so grateful to Ariana for thinking of our young patients this Christmas,” the charity wrote on Instagram, noting that the gifts are going to “babies, children and teenagers.” Some of the recipients of the gifts can be seen in the charity’s post.

The Wicked star also donated gifts to the charity in 2022. It marked the fifth year since the suicide bombing at her May 22, 2017, concert in Manchester, which killed 22 and injured over 800. On June 4 of that year, Ari staged a star-studded benefit concert for victims and their families called One Love Manchester. Among the performers were Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Coldplay. The event raised more than $12 million for the Red Cross and local charities.

In July of 2017, the Manchester City Council unanimously voted to make Ariana the city’s first honorary citizen.