Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter sign letter in support of LGBTQ+ youth crisis services

todayJune 2, 2025

June is Pride Month, and more than 100 stars — including Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter — are speaking out in support of programs that support LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention programs.

All three women have signed their name to an open letter from The Trevor Project, which calls for the government to protect federal funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services. It supports LGBTQ+ youth who are considering suicide. The government has proposed ending funding for the program.

“This is about people, not politics. At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: no young person should be left without help in their darkest moment,” the letter reads. “Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message.”

The letter ends, “To every LGBTQ+ young person reading this: you are not alone. We see you. We value you. You have the right to feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as you are.”

The letter is also signed by Dasha, Christina Aguilera, David Archuleta and Kelsea Ballerini, as well as Pedro Pascal, Daniel Radcliffe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, Dwyane Wade and Alan Cumming.

You can sign a petition calling for the protection of the funding on The Trevor Project website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

