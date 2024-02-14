AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ariana Grande is teaming up with Mariah Carey for “yes, and?” remix

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Republic Records

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey have collaborated before, on the holiday song “Oh Santa!” But now they’re teaming up for a remix of Ari’s recent #1 hit, “yes, and?”

“i cannot believe the words i am typing …… Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!” Ari wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of the two of them together.

“there truly are no words that suffice,” she continues. “thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!”

You can preorder the collaboration now.

When Ariana first came onto the scene, she was often compared to Mariah for her vocal abilities. Last December, she joined Mariah and Jennifer Hudson onstage at New York’s Madison Square Garden to perform “Oh Santa!” live.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%